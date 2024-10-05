Freshman Avit’s 4 TD runs help FCS No. 5 Villanova beat Stony Brook 42-24

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman David Avit had 183 yards rushing, a Villanova freshman record, and four touchdowns —…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman David Avit had 183 yards rushing, a Villanova freshman record, and four touchdowns — three in the second half — Saturday to help the Wildcats rally from a 10-point third-quarter deficit and beat Stony Brook 42-24.

Connor Watkins was 9-of-19 passing for 152 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown to Lucas Kopecky in the first quarter, for Villanova (5-1, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association).

Roland Dempster capped a nine-play, 66-yard drive to open the second half with a 1-yard touchdown run that gave Stony Brook (4-2, 1-1) a 24-14 lead with about 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Wildcats went three-and-out on the ensuing possession but Timmy Ferguson recovered a muffed punt at the 26, Avit ripped off a 25-yard run and then scored from the 1 less than 3 minutes later. The Villanova defense forced a three-and-out to set up a 59-yard scoring run by Avit that made it 28-24 going into the fourth quarter and, Avit scored on a 72-yard run to make it a two-possession game with 8:40 to play.

The Wildcats are ranked No. 5 in the FCS coaches poll and their only loss this season came against an FBS program when the lost 38-20 at Maryland on Sept. 21.

Dempster opened the scoring with a 9-yard run — set up when Villanova muffed a punt that was recovered by Stony Brook at the Wildcats 19 — about 5 minutes into the game and his 2-yard TD run in the second quarter made it 14-all before Enda Kirby’s 24-yard field goal as time in the first half expired gave the Seawolves a 17-14 lead.

Dempster finished with 24 carries for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

Stony Brook was unranked in the most recent poll, but received the most votes of any team outside the top 25.

The previous freshman rushing record was 173 yards by Pat O’Brien against Delaware on Oct. 15, 1977.

