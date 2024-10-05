Fannin Jr.’s 31-yard scoring dash carries Bowling Green to 27-20 win over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jaison Patterson ran for two touchdowns and Harold Fannin Jr.’s 31-yard scoring run with 2:39 left…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jaison Patterson ran for two touchdowns and Harold Fannin Jr.’s 31-yard scoring run with 2:39 left sent Bowling Green to a 27-20 win over Akron on Saturday.

On fourth-and-2, Fannin lined up on the right side of the line and took the handoff from quarterback Connor Bazelak. Fannin outraced defenders to the left sideline, cut back to the inside, stiff-armed a defender to the ground and ran it in from there.

The Zips managed to advance the ball to Bowling Green’s 17-yard line before turning it over on downs.

Jackson Kleather’s 31-yard field goal gave Bowling Green (2-3, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) a 20-10 lead four seconds into the final quarter. The Zips (1-5, 0-2) countered on their following drive when Tahj Bullock ran it in from the 5 to end a three-play, 75-yard drive. The score was set up when Ben Finley completed a 48-yard pass to Adrian Norton then a 22-yard completion to Bobby Golden. Garrison Smith kicked a 38-yard field goal with 7:13 left to tie it at 20.

Finley threw for 206 yards for the Zips.

