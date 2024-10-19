Clark has 4 TDs, Wright has 2, Missouri State wins 5th straight 46-21 over Indiana State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Clark threw for 379 yards and three touchdowns and Jacardia Wright ran for two more…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Clark threw for 379 yards and three touchdowns and Jacardia Wright ran for two more scores to lead Missouri State to a 46-21 win over Indiana State on Saturday.

The Bears (5-2, 3-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) took control of their homecoming game in the third quarter when Clark hooked up with Lance Mason for an 82-yard touchdown and Wright had his second short touchdown run. That made it 32-15. Clark closed the scoring with a short TD run.

The win was the fifth-straight for Missouri State, their longest since 2002 with the 3-0 conference start their best since 1997.

Clark was 22-of-27 passing with an interception and he was sacked five times. Wright had 77 yards on 20 carries. Lance had four catches for a career-high 111 yards, with his touchdown the longest for the Bears this season.

Elijah Owens was 12-of-17 for 154 yards and a 10-yard touchdown to Rashad Rochelle and he had an eight-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter that cut the deficit to 32-21.

