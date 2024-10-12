Central Arkansas holds on to beat West Georgia 34-33

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — ShunDerrick Powell ran for 140 yards on 19 carries and FCS No. 13-ranked Central Arkansas withstood…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — ShunDerrick Powell ran for 140 yards on 19 carries and FCS No. 13-ranked Central Arkansas withstood West Georgi’s furious rally and beat the Wolves 34-33 on Saturday.

The Bears (5-2, 2-1 United Athletic) built a 34-10 lead before West Georgia (1-5, 0-5) scored three touchdowns and field goal in the last quarter-and-a-half.

Quincy Casey threw a 4-yard touchdown to Dylan Gary to reduce the deficit to 34-33 with 27 seconds remaining. The Wolves opted for the two-point conversion but Casey, who rolled right, threw wide of Tyion Berry. Central Arkansas recovered the on-side kick attempt and killed the clock.

West Georgia trailed 14-10 and threatened to score just before halftime before Dillon Williams picked off Casey and ran it back 90 yards to put Central Arkansas up 21-10.

Casey completed 26 of 50 passes for 299 yards and four touchdowns to go along with the costly interception.

Central Arkansas and West Georgia were former opponents at the Division II level in the Gulf South Conference in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The two hadn’t played since 2003.

West Georgia is a first-year member of the United Athletic Conference and in its first year of Division I. Central Arkansas leads the all-time series 5-4.

