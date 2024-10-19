Carter Peevy throws a TD pass to 3 different receivers and Maine eases past ranked Villanova

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Carter Peevy threw a touchdown pass to three different receivers, Devin Vaught returned a blocked field…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Carter Peevy threw a touchdown pass to three different receivers, Devin Vaught returned a blocked field goal for a 70-yard score, and Maine eased past ranked Villanova 35-7 on Saturday.

Maine (4-3, 2-2 Coastal Athletic Association) used two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, seven sacks and the blocked field goal to take down Villanova (5-2, 2-1), which is ranked No. 5 team in the coaches’ poll. It marked Maine’s highest-ranking victory since knocking off No. 3 Weber State in 2018.

The Wildcats were held to 214 yards.

Peevy and Joe Gillette connected for a 55-yard touchdown to open the scoring on Maine’s opening possession of the game. Villanova fumbled it on the ensuing kickoff and Peevy found Molayo Irefin two plays later from the 18 for a 15-0 lead.

Vaught’s score came with 57 seconds left in the first quarter, and then Villanova fumbled it, leading to Brian Santana-Fis’ 1-yard rushing TD with 14:13 left in the second for a 28-0 lead.

Maine’s first scoring drive that went for more than four plays came in the third quarter when Montigo Moss made a leaping catch for a 5-yard TD to cap a 12-play, 81-yard drive for a 35-point lead.

Peevy was 16 of 18 for 173 yards for Maine.

Connor Watkins completed 14 of 31 for 117 yards for Villanova.

