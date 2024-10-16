Caden Veltkamp’s 4 total TDs lead Western Kentucky past Sam Houston 31-14

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Caden Veltkamp threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns, and he added a score on the…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Caden Veltkamp threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns, and he added a score on the ground as Western Kentucky controlled the fourth quarter in beating Sam Houston 31-14 on Wednesday night.

Western Kentucky (5-2, 3-0 Conference USA) has started 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 2019 during Tyson Helton’s first season as head coach.

Leading 17-14 early in the fourth quarter, WKU DL Hosea Wheeler blocked a 32-yard field-goal attempt. Three plays later, K.D. Hutchinson caught a short pass over the middle and outran three defenders into the end zone from 74-yards out for a 24-14 lead.

Sam Houston fumbled a handoff on its next possession, recovered by Zach Edwards at the Bearkats’ 24-yard line. Western Kentucky took advantage of the short field when Veltkamp scored on a 19-yard keeper.

Upton Stout sealed it for WKU when he intercepted a tipped pass with 2:18 left and returned it 24 yards.

Sam Houston’s first four drives of the second half ended in two missed field goals, a punt and a fumble.

Elijah Young added 97 yards rushing for Western Kentucky.

Sam Houston switched to Central Michigan transfer QB Jase Bauer to start the third quarter. Starter Hunter Watson, who was 6 of 9 for 128 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, was ruled out for the second half with an undisclosed injury.

Bauer finished 12 of 22 for 106 yards and an interception for Sam Houston (5-2, 2-1).

