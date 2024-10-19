Brett Gabbert, Keyon Mozee guide Miami (Ohio) to 30-20 victory over Ohio

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw three touchdown passes and Keyon Mozee scored on a 58-yard run to lead…

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw three touchdown passes and Keyon Mozee scored on a 58-yard run to lead Miami (Ohio) to a 30-20 victory over Ohio on Saturday.

Miami (Ohio) led 3-0 after one quarter on a 28-yard field goal by Dom Dzioban. Gabbert followed with second-quarter touchdown passes covering 14 yards to Reggie Virgil midway through and 8 yards to Javon Tracy with 19 seconds left to give the RedHawks (3-4, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) a 17-0 lead at halftime.

Mozee’s scoring run came with 1:47 left in the third quarter, putting the RedHawks ahead 23-6. Ohio (4-3, 2-1) turned the ball over three plays later and Gabbert connected with Cade McDonald for a 28-yard touchdown on the next snap for a 30-6 advantage heading to the final quarter.

Gabbert totaled 178 yards on 14-for-21 passing. Mozee finished with 111 yards on 16 carries. McDonald had 84 yards on five receptions.

Parker Navarro completed 13 of 22 passes for 88 yards with two interceptions for the Bobcats. Backup Nick Poulos completed 6 of 17 for 60 yards. Poulos, Anthony Tyus III and Nolan McCormick all had short touchdown runs.

