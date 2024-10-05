Branson Peters’ 78-yard scoop and score powers Towson’s 34-27 upset over FCS No. 10 William & Mary

Sean Brown threw a pair of touchdown passes and Branson Peters returned a fumble 78 yards for touchdown and Towson beat FCS 10th-ranked William & Mary 34-27 in a Coastal Athletic Association showdown Saturday night.

William & Mary tied the game at 13-13 as time expired in the first half when Eric Bernstein converted a 24-yard field goal, but Brown put the Tigers in front for good with a 16-yard touchdown pass to John Dunmore.

The Tribe drove to the Towson 11, but on first-and-10 CJ McClendon sacked Darius Wilson, stripping the ball loose for Peters to recover and race untouched for a touchdown to take a 27-13 lead.

Tyrell Greene Jr. added a three-yard touchdown run to make it 34-13 after three quarters. William & Mary scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns when Wilson caught a six yards touchdown pass from Hollis Mathis and Malachi Imoh bulled over from the 1 to set the final margin,

Towson came into the game after losing back-to-back games to Villanova and North Dakota State.

Brown completed 17 of 24 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for Towson (2-3, 1-1). Greene had 15 carries for 133 yards.

Wilson completed 12 of his 25 pass attempts for 209 yards. Bronson Yoder carried 17 times for 84 yards.

