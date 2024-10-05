Antonio Martin Jr. leads SE Louisiana with 185 yards, 2 TDs in 21-9 win over Texas A&M-Commerce

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Antonio Martin Jr. ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns and SE Louisiana defeated Texas A&M-Commerce…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Antonio Martin Jr. ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns and SE Louisiana defeated Texas A&M-Commerce 21-9 on Saturday night in the Southland Conference opener for both teams.

Martin’s 58-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter staked SE Louisiana (2-4) to a 7-0 lead that stood into the third quarter.

After a Commerce field goal, Eli Sawyer threw 9 yards to Cade Collier for a touchdown that gave SE Louisiana a 14-3 lead late in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Commerce picked up its only touchdown with an 8-yard pass from Ron Peace to Tyler Daniels but failed on a two-point conversion try.

Martin wrapped it up with a 1-yard plunge with about three minutes remaining.

Sawyer had 194 passing yards on 17 completions in 31 attempts with a touchdown and an interception.

Two quarterbacks combined to go 25 of 38 for 215 yards for Texas A&M-Commerce (0-5).

