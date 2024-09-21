Wright throws 4 TD passes; Cabrera kicks 55-yard FG to lift Clark Atlanta over Bethune-Cookman 38-37

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — David Wright III threw four touchdown passes and Leonardo Cabrera kicked a 55-yard field goal…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — David Wright III threw four touchdown passes and Leonardo Cabrera kicked a 55-yard field goal as time expired to give Division II-member Clark Atlanta a 38-37 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.

Wright’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Armone Harris pulled the Panthers to 37-35 with 4:12 remaining. With 1:41 left, Wright began an 11-yard, 61-yard drive, aided by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, to set up the game-winning kick.

Bethune-Cookman (0-4) led 34-14 at halftime.

Wright was 30-of-49 passing for 374 yards and Jamal Jones caught 10 passes for 127. Harris finished with six catches for 94 yards and three touchdowns. Harris also tossed a 5-yard TD pass to Delancey Tolliver late in the first half.

Cam’Ron Ransom completed 22 of 31 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns for Bethune-Cookman. He led the Wildcats rushing attack with 79 yards that included a 7-yard TD run.

