Virginia seeks first home win against Maryland since 2008

Maryland (1-1) at Virginia (2-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Maryland by 2 1/2.

Series record: Maryland leads 45-32-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Last year, the Cavaliers couldn’t finish after going up 14-0 against the Terrapins then allowing 42 unanswered points. This year, the story has been different for both teams. Maryland coughed up a late lead to Michigan State last week, while Virginia rallied from 13 down to defeat Wake Forest. The border state battle is a house-money game for Virginia, which has exceeded expectations, while Maryland is looking to steady its ship ahead of a grueling conference campaign.

KEY MATCHUP

Maryland’s Tai Felton has been one of the nation’s best receivers through two weeks, logging a Football Bowl Subdivision-high 330 yards on 18 receptions, including three touchdowns. Felton, who was All-Big Ten last year, will likely draw attention from Virginia’s Jonas Sanker, who has backed up his NFL buzz with 18 tackles through two games. Last week, he recorded his first career sack.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Virginia: QB Anthony Colandrea was a dynamic player last year as a freshman but had a propensity for turning the ball over. He has fixed that problem so far this year and hasn’t missed a beat as a passer. Last week he finished with 357 yards in the air and tied his career-high with three touchdown passes.

Maryland: DB Glendon Miller will put Colandrea’s clean streak to the test. He has three interceptions so far this year, adding to a run of four consecutive games with a pick that dates to last season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Virginia has not defeated Maryland at home since 2008 … This would only be the third time in the last 25 years that Virginia has started 3-0. … Maryland has won 13 consecutive games against non-conference opponents, the second-longest streak in the country, behind Georgia’s 24. … Maryland has played Virginia more than any other opponent.

