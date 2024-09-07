Utah QB Cam Rising leaves matchup with Baylor because of a right hand injury

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah quarterback Cam Rising left late in the first half of Saturday’s 23-12 victory over…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah quarterback Cam Rising left late in the first half of Saturday’s 23-12 victory over Baylor because of a right hand injury. He did not return after halftime and backup QB Isaac Wilson led the Utes’ offense over the final two quarters.

Rising got hurt with 1:55 left in the second quarter and went to the locker room for X-rays. The team did not immediately provide details about Rising’s injury.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said after the game that Rising’s injury is “not real serious,” and left the door for him to return to action as early as next week.

No. 11 Utah was leading 23-0 when Rising scrambled and released the ball just before going out of bounds. He was shoved into the water coolers on the Baylor sideline and broke his fall with his hand.

The seventh-year QB immediately grabbed his fingers on his right hand. After a quick consultation, he went to the locker room with a towel draped on his throwing hand.

If Rising can’t go, however, Whittingham said Wilson will start against Utah State. The true freshman has played the entire second half in each of Utah’s first two games. Wilson struggled against the Bears, throwing for 30 yards on 4-of-9 passing, but he has full confidence from Whittingham in his ability to run the offense.

“He just needs to accrue reps,” Whittingham said. “He is taking steps forward. He’s our guy. He’s the no. 2 guy clearly right now. That’s where we’re at with Isaac.”

Rising and Utah began the season with high hopes. The Utes were voted as the preseason favorite in the school’s first year in the Big 12.

Rising threw for five touchdowns in less than a half in Utah’s 49-0 opening win over Southern Utah. He was 8 for 14 for 92 yards and two TDs before the injury against Baylor.

Injuries have plagued Rising throughout his career at Utah. He missed the entire 2023 season after suffering a knee injury in the 2023 Rose Bowl and has endured three season-ending injuries with the Utes.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.