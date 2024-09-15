Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders team up to lead Colorado to 7th straight win over Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Two-way standout Travis Hunter caught two of Shedeur Sanders’ four touchdown passes and also had…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Two-way standout Travis Hunter caught two of Shedeur Sanders’ four touchdown passes and also had an interception as Colorado cruised to a 28-9 win over Colorado State on Saturday night.

Sanders finished 36 of 49 for 310 yards in the first Rocky Mountain Showdown held in Fort Collins since 1996. Sanders found LaJohntay Wester for a pair of scores and connected with Hunter 13 times for 100 yards.

As good of game as it gets for Hunter, who’s a Heisman Trophy hopeful?

“He can be even better,” Sanders said. “There’s no ceiling.”

This was the seventh straight win by Colorado (2-1) over Colorado State (1-2). The Rams will have to wait a while to break the skid, with the in-state rivalry not on the schedule again until 2029.

“Great. Darn. Victory,” Colorado coach Deion Sanders said. “We just wanted it to be decisive.”

Colorado’s offense started slow a week after losing 28-10 at Nebraska, but finally found its rhythm. Shedeur Sanders led the Buffaloes to 28 straight points after trailing 3-0 midway through the second quarter.

What’s more, Sanders was kept well-protected by an offensive line that’s searching for consistency. He was only sacked one time — in the fourth quarter, and with the game well in hand.

To show how much the line meant to him, Sanders brought the cast into the interview room and they all stood behind him.

“It meant everything to us to go out there and just prove the world wrong and prove each other right,” offensive lineman Tyler Brown said.

The Buffaloes, wearing their new all-white uniforms, had the defense come up big, too, by forcing four turnovers. Hunter and fellow defensive back Preston Hodge had interceptions while LaVonta Bentley and B.J. Green recovered fumbles.

On his interception, Hunter and some of his teammates drew an unsportsmanlike penalty when Hunter spun the football and they all huddled around it like it was a campfire and they were warming their hands.

Hunter was having a good time all night, dancing at every opportunity. He was knocked out of the game last season when Colorado rallied for a win in double overtime.

In that game, Hunter was running a deep route in the first quarter when he was hit by Rams safety Henry Blackburn shortly after the ball sailed by him. Hunter eventually left to go to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a lacerated liver. The two players put the incident behind them by meeting up for a conversation and to go bowling.

Hunter was bumped by Blackburn on his 21-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter Saturday and got up dancing.

“It meant a lot,” Hunter said of playing Colorado State after missing a good portion of the game last season.

There was some trash talking leading into the game, which Shedeur Sanders took personal.

“Just a little bit of extra motivation when they’re talking crazy,” Sanders said. “So, yeah, they just asked for it.”

The Buffaloes also didn’t appreciate it when CSU quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi made a “too small” gesture toward Hunter along the Colorado sideline just before halftime.

“How stupid is that?” Deion Sanders said. “It’s Travis Hunter. Dude, this is Travis Hunter. This is Travis Hunter! Like, who does that?”

This was a big week for Colorado State, which announced the school would be one of four joining the Pac-12 in 2026 as part of a move to rebuild the athletic conference. The Buffaloes left the Pac-12 for the Big 12 this season.

Fowler-Nicolosi finished with 209 yards passing and two interceptions. Justin Marshall had a late score to make it 28-9.

“We just weren’t good enough,” Colorado State coach Jay Norvell said. “I mean, there’s only a couple of ways to do that (prepare for the moment) — either get players better or replace players. It’s that simple.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Colorado: The Buffaloes found a little more of a ground game even with tailback Dallan Hayden sidelined. Colorado finished with 109 yards rushing after entering with just 75 yards over its first two games. Micah Welch had a run of 25 yards in the first half.

Colorado State: The Rams fall to 22-69-2 against the Buffaloes.

INJURY FRONT

The banged-up Buffaloes were playing without defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo along with defensive backs Shilo Sanders, Savion Riley and Isaiah Hardge.

Colorado State’s top wideout Tory Horton appeared hobbled throughout the game. He had two catches for 24 yards.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Host Baylor on Saturday.

Colorado State: Host UTEP on Saturday.

