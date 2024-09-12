Texas Tech’s 1st meeting vs. North Texas since 2001 features two big-passing QBs

North Texas (2-2) at Texas Tech (1-1), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (FS1) BetMGM College Football Odds: Texas Tech by 10…

North Texas (2-2) at Texas Tech (1-1), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (FS1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Texas Tech by 10 1/2.

Series record: Tied 4-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Texas Tech opens a three-game homestand by playing North Texas for the first time since meeting in five consecutive seasons from 1997-2001. Second-year Mean Green head coach Eric Morris was a receiver for the Red Raiders from 2005-08, and later on their coaching staff from 2013-17. North Texas has a four-game winning streak, dating to last season, and has started 2-0 for first time since 2018. Texas Tech is coming off a turnover-plagued 37-16 loss at Washington State.

KEY MATCHUP

There will be a lot of balls in the air with this game featuring two of the nation’s top passing quarterbacks. Two-time transfer Chandler Morris starts for North Texas and Behren Morton for Tech. Morris, who previously played for Oklahoma and TCU, ranks second nationally with 737 yards passing in his first two starts for the Mean Green. He has completed 58 of 85 passes (68.2%) with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Morton has 701 yards on 64-of-100 passing for six TDs and two interceptions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

North Texas: Junior receiver DT Sheffield, who attended Washington State last year after three junior college seasons in Mississippi, had six catches for 74 yards and his first three FBS touchdowns last week in a 35-20 win over Stephen F. Austin.

Texas Tech: Josh Kelly is the FBS leader with 19 catches, including 10 in the season opener against ACU before nine against Washington State. He has 251 yards and one touchdown receiving.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas Tech has won its last 46 games against unranked opponents from non-power conferences. The last such loss was to North Texas in 1999. … The Red Raiders are 49-3 in non-conference home games since the start of 2000. … North Texas entered the season with an FBS-high 77 newcomers, including 36 transfers. … The Red Raiders’ four turnovers last week led to 13 points for Washington State.

