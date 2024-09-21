Tai Felton shines again as Maryland cruises past Villanova 38-20

Tai Felton caught 14 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown to continue his stellar season and Maryland scored on its first four drives en route to a 38-20 victory over Villanova on Saturday.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Tai Felton caught 14 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown to continue his stellar season and Maryland scored on its first four drives en route to a 38-20 victory over Villanova on Saturday.

“I just view myself as a dominant player,” said Felton, who has 604 receiving yards and four TDs through four games of his senior season. “I do it for the team. These guys inspire me to be great every day.”

Billy Edwards Jr. completed 28 of 32 passes for a career-high 328 yards and two TDs, Roman Hemby and Nolan Ray each ran for scores and Kaden Prather caught a 19-yard TD pass to open a ruthlessly efficient first half.

“Me and Tai for sure, but definitely me and a lot of the receivers, we’ve developed that trust pretty quickly,” Edwards said. “Where I know if they’re 1-on-1 on an island, I can throw the ball up and give them a chance.”

In its final non-conference game and only matchup against FCS opposition, Maryland (3-1) outgained Villanova 326-51 in the first two quarters to enter halftime with a 24-0 advantage.

The only blemish before the break was Colby McDonald’s fumble inside the red zone that halted a potential fifth consecutive scoring drive with 27 seconds remaining.

Villanova (3-1) entered ranked fifth in the FCS coaches and media polls, but in their lone meeting with an FBS foe fell behind 17-0 before recording a first down.

Connor Watkins threw for a third-quarter score to Devin Smith but completed only 12 of 29 passes for 106 yards.

“Our offense only has one returning skill player from the previous two years,” said Villanova coach Mark Ferrante. “So the timing with the running backs and the wideouts for our veteran quarterback is still a work in progress.”

Felton set the tone with eight first-quarter catches and continued to establish himself as one of the nation’s elite wideouts.

His 41 receptions is the most in the first four games of a season in Terps history, and his four consecutive 100-yard games also ties a Maryland record. His 14 catches Saturday is the most in a game for a Maryland receiver since Torrey Smith made 14 in 2010.

His best moments came with the victory relatively secure, a 9-yard TD catch on a well-covered fade route late in the third quarter, and an acrobatic 61-yard grab between two defensive backs in the fourth.

“He looks like a difference maker, for sure” Ferrante said of Felton. “We knew he was going to be a good player and we knew they would take some shots.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Villanova: The Wildcat defense played reasonably well in defeat, forcing two turnovers and not allowing the Terps a gain of more than 23 yards before halftime. But the passing offense will have to improve to contend against elite FCS opposition.

Maryland: A lackluster third quarter, in which Edwards threw an interception and Villanova recovered an onside kick, will give coach Mike Locksley enough fodder to keep his team focused re-entering Big Ten play despite an otherwise dominant win.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Hosts LIU next Saturday at 6 p.m.

Maryland: Visits Indiana next Saturday at noon.

