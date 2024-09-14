Stony Brook wins 2nd straight, spoils Fordham’s Homecoming 27-21

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Boria ran for 65 yards and his 6-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter…

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Boria ran for 65 yards and his 6-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter gave Stony Brook the lead for good in a 27-21 win over Fordham on Saturday.

Fordham scored the game’s first touchdown when CJ Montes ran 11 yards for a score late in the first quarter.

Enda Kirby kicked a 34-yard field goal to start the second and Tyler Knoop tossed a 7-yard pass to Jayden Cook five minutes later to give Stony Brook the lead before Peter Chalhoub’s 6-yard, pick-6 put the Rams in front.

Roland Dempster punched over from the with 1:36 left in the half to give Stony Brook a 17-10 halftime advantage.

Fordham’s Alex Kemper recorded 55-yard, pick-6 in the third for a 21-17 Rams lead.

Stony Brook’s no-huddle, shotgun offense produced 328 yards through the air and 104 on the ground and generated 21 first downs. Freshman quarterback Malachi Marshall was 18 of 36 passing for 268 yards while Knoop was 5 of 7 for 60 yards and a score.

Dempster had 16 carries for 53 yards.

Jack Capaldi was 6 of 18 passing for 92 yards with two interceptions the Rams.

Stony Brook (2-1) earned its first victory in almost two years a week ago in its home opener, blanking Stonehill 37-10. Fordham (0-3) won the last three meetings in the series and the loss in its homecoming game evened the all-time series at 4-4.

