South Carolina State beats The Citadel for coach Chennis Berry’s first victory with the Bulldogs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Eric Phoenix threw for 194 yards and a touchdown, Josh Shaw ran for two second-half scores and South Carolina State beat The Citadel 23-20 on Saturday for coach Chennis Berry’s first victory with the Bulldogs.

Phoenix led S.C. State on a 12-play, 87-yard drive at the end of the first half that lasted more than four minutes, capped by a 10-yard completion to Caden High.

The Bulldogs also had an 87-yard scoring drive in the third quarter, this time after 13 plays, to extend their lead to 16-6 on the first 1-yard scoring run by Shaw.

Shaw made it 23-13 with 13:23 left in the fourth.

Deondra Duehart led the South Carolina State (1-1) ground attack with 18 carries for 128 yards. Justin Smith-Brown caught four passes for 94 yards and Caden High added six grabs for 49 yards.

Johnathan Bennett was 13 of 22 for 169 yards with one touchdown and one interception for The Citadel (1-1). He also had a rushing touchdown.

Berry took over for Oliver “Buddy” Pough, who retired after 22 seasons at the helm with 151 wins — the most in program history.

S.C. State also defeated The Citadel 31-10 in Orangeburg on Sept. 23 last season.

