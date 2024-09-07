Semonza throws 4 TD passes to help Ball State win its opener, 42-34 over Missouri State

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Kadin Semonza threw four touchdown passes and Ball State opened its season with a 42-34 win…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Kadin Semonza threw four touchdown passes and Ball State opened its season with a 42-34 win over Missouri State on Saturday.

Semonza’s final TD toss, a 5-yarder to Tanner Koziol to the left-rear corner of the end zone gave the Cardinals a 35-21 lead with seven minutes left.

After Missouri State (0-2) scored with two minutes remaining, Braedon Sloan broke through the line for a 40-yard score before the Bears scored again at the end. The teams combined for 48 points in the final quarter.

Semonza was 28-of-39 passing for 251 yards. Sloan rushed for 103 yards on 21 carries. Sloan also had a TD catch.

Jacob Clark was 19-of-32 passing for 258 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the FCS Bears. Jmariyae Robinson grabbed seven passes for 102 yards.

P.J. Hall got the Bears the early lead, snagging the ball after Cam Pickett bobbled the ball, and returning it 59 yards for a pick-6. It was 7-all at halftime. The teams exchanged third-quarter touchdowns before Semonza tossed an 11-yard TD pass to Sloan on the first play of the fourth quarter and took the lead for good, 21-14.

