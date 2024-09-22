Richie Munoz throws 3 touchdown passes and Weber State drubs Northeast Louisiana 39-0

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Richie Munoz threw three touchdown passes, the Weber State defense allowed only 157 yards, and the…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Richie Munoz threw three touchdown passes, the Weber State defense allowed only 157 yards, and the Wildcats defeated Northwestern State 39-0 on Saturday night.

Munoz completed 19 of 31 passes for 327 yards. His touchdowns went 35 yards to Jacob Sharp, 17 yards to Jaden Thrower and 33 yards to Jayleen Record.

Sharp had eight catches for 119 yards and Damon Bankston was Weber State’s leading rusher with 56 yards and a touchdown.

The Wildcats held Northwestern State to nine first downs, 73 yards passing and 84 yards rushing. Weber State (2-2) recorded a safety when Demons quarterback JT Fayard was sacked in the end zone.

Fayard completed 13 of 24 passes for 68 yards.

Northwestern State is 0-4.

