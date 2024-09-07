QB Brungard tallies 319 yards, 5 TDs in Youngstown State’s 59-25 win over Valpo

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Beau Brungard accounted for 319 total yards and five touchdowns and Youngstown State made a three-touchdown,…

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Beau Brungard accounted for 319 total yards and five touchdowns and Youngstown State made a three-touchdown, first-quarter lead stand up in a 59-25 win over Valparaiso on Saturday.

Brungard ran for 194 yards on 10 carries and scored three rushing touchdowns and threw for 125 yards and two touchdowns. He posted scoring runs of 4, 65 and 66 yards. His 66-yarder occurred on the Penguins (1-1) first drive of the second half to make the score 42-22.

Youngstown State led 21-0 after the first quarter before the Beacons (0-2) rallied to close within 21-15 and 28-22. Before the first half ended, Ethan Wright had a 64-yard touchdown run to re-establish Youngstown State’s double-digit lead at 35-22.

Youngstown State gained 554 yards.

The Penguins scored on the first play from scrimmage when Stephon Hall returned Ryan Mann’s fumble 4 yards for a touchdown. It was Youngstown State’s first fumble returned for a touchdown since the 2019 season opener against Samford.

Caron Taylor threw for 160 yards and a touchdown and ran for 150 yards and two rushing touchdowns for Valparaiso.

