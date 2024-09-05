Ollie Gordon II, No. 16 Oklahoma State look for a win against SEC opponent Arkansas

Arkansas (1-0) at No. 16 Oklahoma State (1-0), Saturday, Noon ET (ABC). BetMGM College Football Odds: Oklahoma State by 7…

Arkansas (1-0) at No. 16 Oklahoma State (1-0), Saturday, Noon ET (ABC).

BetMGM College Football Odds: Oklahoma State by 7 1/2.

Series record: Arkansas leads 30-15-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma State believes reaching the College Football Playoff is a possibility. A win over SEC member Arkansas couldn’t hurt. Oklahoma State is coming off a solid win over South Dakota State, the two-time defending FCS champion that entered the game on a 29-game win streak. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has acknowledged that he is on the hot seat after a rough 2023 campaign. A road win over a ranked opponent would cool things down a bit and provide hope for restless Razorback fans.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II vs. Arkansas run defense. Gordon won the Doak Walker Award for the nation’s top running back last season and was a first-team AP All-American. He ran for 104 yards on 27 carries in the season opener and scored three touchdowns — two rushing and one receiving. He faces an Arkansas defense that allowed seven yards rushing against UAPB.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arkansas: QB Taylen Green. The transfer from Boise State passed for two touchdowns and ran for two in the opener. His mobility could create problems for an Oklahoma State defense that tends to be aggressive. He ran for 88 yards on six carries in the opener.

Oklahoma State: QB Alan Bowman. The seventh-year quarterback is the perfect compliment to Gordon. He sprays the ball all over the field and doesn’t try to do too much. He completed 25 of 34 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns against South Dakota State.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma State will add defensive end Leslie O’Neal to its Ring of Honor at halftime. … The schools are about 180 miles apart. … Arkansas ran for 279 yards in its season opener. Ja’Quinden Jackson, a transfer from Utah, ran for 101 yards and two scores on just eight carries. … Oklahoma State held South Dakota State to 124 yards rushing. … In the most recent matchup, Arkansas defeated Oklahoma State 33-20 on Sept. 20, 1980, in Little Rock, Arkansas.

