No. 8 Penn State looks to build off impressive opener when Bowling Green visits

Bowling Green (1-0, 0-0 MAC) at Penn State (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Penn State by 34 1/2.

Series record: Penn State 2-0

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Nittany Lions hope to build off a strong opening win with a four-game home stand before traveling for what should be a major test against No. 13 USC on Oct. 12. Bowling Green pounded Fordham in its opener, but it gets much harder now. After playing in 106,000-seat Beaver Stadium on Saturday, the Falcons are idle, then travel to another of college football’s toughest venues in Texas A&M’s Kyle Field on Sept. 21.

KEY MATCHUP

Bowling Green’s running game vs. Penn State’s defensive line. The Nittany Lions led the country in sacks (49) a year ago and are bigger up front than they were then. They thrive on forcing teams into third-and-longs where they can rush the quarterback and create havoc. The Falcons need to have success early in their possessions. Having to counter Penn State’s pass rush early and often isn’t a recipe for success.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bowling Green: RB Terion Stewart had 161 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries last week. He’s averaged 6.6 yards per carry over his three-year career. Though he can break big runs, the Falcons will likely need all of his 220-pound frame to grind out the hard yards against Penn State’s swarming defensive front.

Penn State: RB Nick Singleton looked refreshed and refocused as he popped for 114 yards and a 40-yard touchdown last week. He admitted this offseason he should’ve had more of those explosive plays last year. He’ll get another chance as Bowling Green allowed 182 rushing yard to Fordham in Week 1.

FACTS & FIGURES

Penn State is 30-3 all-time against current MAC teams. … This is the Nittany Lions’ 65th season in Beaver Stadium where they are 54-10 in openers. … Penn State forced three turnovers at West Virginia and is 14-0 since 2022 when forcing multiple turnovers. … Bowling Green is 5-24 all-time against teams ranked in the AP Top 25. … RB Justin Pegues opened the season with a program-record 100-yard kickoff return touchdown against Fordham. … Falcons QB Connor Bazelak’s 897 career completions put him third behind Washington’s Will Rogers and Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel among active FBS players. … Bowling Green had five sacks in its opener and has 76 since 2022, good for 13th in the nation and best in the MAC.

