No. 5 Ole Miss hits the road for the first time, facing the ACC’s Wake Forest

No. 5 Mississippi (2-0) at Wake Forest (1-1), Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET (The CW) BetMGM College Football Odds: Ole Miss…

No. 5 Mississippi (2-0) at Wake Forest (1-1), Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET (The CW)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Ole Miss by 23 1/2.

Series record: Wake Forest leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Rebels have beaten up on Furman and Middle Tennessee by a combined 128-3. This will undoubtedly be the best competition they’ve faced yet so it’s at least a better barometer heading toward Southeastern Conference games. Wake Forest is coming off a home loss to Virginia in which the Demon Deacons blew a 30-17 fourth-quarter lead. They’re chasing the program’s second win against a top-five opponent.

KEY MATCHUP

QB Jaxson Dart, wide receiver Tre Harris and the Ole Miss passing game against a Wake Forest defense that just gave up 357 yards passing to Virginia’s Anthony Colandrea. Dart set a Southeastern Conference single-game record by completing his first 24 passes against Middle Tennessee, along with the longest overall completion streak of 30 games going back to the opener. He has completed a whopping 87% of his passes. Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson lamented some missed coverages in the last game that wouldn’t bode well in this one.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wake Forest: RB Demond Claiborne. He’s been strong out of the gate in his third college season. Claiborne ran for 135 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening win against North Carolina A&T. He ran 21 times for 86 yards and two scores in last weekend’s loss to Virginia, showing quality burst when it comes to accelerating through a lane.

Ole Miss: RB Henry Parrish Jr. has started his return to the Rebels strongly. Parrish ran for 165 yards and four touchdowns, both career highs, against Middle Tennessee. He began his career at Ole Miss and then led Miami in rushing the past two seasons before returning with the Rebels having to replace Quinshon Judkins.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wake Forest swept a home-and-home series in the only two meetings. … The school lists only one win against a top-five opponent in its record book: a 19-6 road win against No. 4 Tennessee on Oct. 26, 1946. … Wake Forest was picked to finish 15th in the expanded 17-team Atlantic Coast Conference. … Wake Forest quarterback Hank Bachmeier threw for 403 yards in his first start with the Demon Deacons. The former Boise State and Louisiana Tech quarterback took over in the opener for Michael Kern and played much of the way.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.