No. 5 Mississippi hosts Georgia Southern, another probable mismatch before opening SEC play

The fifth-ranked Rebels wallop Wake Forest on the road by a decidedly comfortable score of 40-6 and walk away contemplating how much better they could have played. Kiffin thinks his players know they “can be a very special team” if they smooth over those little rough spots before they prove costly.

“There certainly were days when you wouldn’t be finding issues with 34-point road ACC wins,” Kiffin said. “You’d just be happy to win.”

These are different times for the Rebels (3-0), who arrive at the end of a fairly lightweight nonconference schedule. Ole Miss has its final tune up for Southeastern Conference games on Saturday night against Georgia Southern (2-1), a 34 1/2-point underdog, according to Betmgm.com

Ole Miss has breezed through its first three opponents by a collective score of 168-9 and leads the nation in total offense. Next up is the SEC opener against Kentucky. But first, another game where the goal is taking another step toward the bigger games and goals.

“It just shows a good standard of the expectations of how to play,” Kiffin said. “And there are internal expectations of the process, not just the outcome of the game. But playing really well because you’re going to need to as the opponents improve.”

About that offense

Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart is directing an offense that leads the nation in total yards per game (692) and is second in scoring (56 points per game). Dart leads the FBS in passing (390.7 ypg) and total offense (408.7 ypg).

Tre Harris easily leads the SEC in receiving yards with 403 on a league-best 27 catches. And Henry Parrish Jr. is the third-leading rusher with 338 yards.

The Rebels play defense, too

Ole Miss joins No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Ohio State as the only FBS teams yet to give up a touchdown. The Rebels also lead the nation in run defense, allowing just 33.3 yards a game.

It’s already the longest stretch Ole Miss has gone to open a season without allowing a touchdown since 1961.

“We feel like we have the best defense in the country and we try to practice that way,” defensive tackle JJ Pegues said. “Really trying to just set the tone for SEC play and keep that mind-set each and every day like we’re the best and you’ve just got to get through us.”

Kiffin & Helton connection

Kiffin and Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton go way back. Kiffin hired Helton as USC’s quarterbacks coach in 2010 — at the suggestion of his father Monte Kiffin — and promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2013. Helton twice served as the Trojans’ interim coach before getting the title officially in late 2015.

In fact, Dart originally signed to play for Helton at USC in 2021.

“Clay’s awesome, one of the finest people I’ve ever met, been around,” Kiffin said. “A wonderful human being.”

Facing the SEC

This will be the Eagles’ sixth time playing an SEC team ranked in the Top 5. Overall, they are 1-14 against opponents from the SEC, topping Florida 26-20 to end the 2013 season.

Reception streak

Georgia Southern receiver Derwin Burgess Jr. has caught a pass in 30 consecutive games, one shy of Khaleb Hood’s school record streak set from 2021-23. It’s tied for the seventh-longest current streak in FBS. Burgess has 10 catches for 172 yards.

