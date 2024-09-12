No. 4 Alabama visits Wisconsin for Tide’s first game at Camp Randall Stadium since 1928

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Alabama believes it has learned from its unexpectedly close call as it prepares to make a…

The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide’s visit to Wisconsin on Saturday marks the first time they’ve played a true road game against a school from north of the Mason-Dixon Line since a 27-11 victory at Penn State in 2011. Alabama’s only previous trip to Camp Randall Stadium was a 15-0 loss to Wisconsin way back in 1928.

Alabama (2-0) is coming off a 42-16 victory over South Florida that was much closer than the score indicated. The Tide committed 13 penalties, posted a negative-3 turnover margin and were clinging to a 21-16 lead before scoring three touchdowns in the last six minutes.

“It’s something to learn from, though,” Alabama safety Malachi Moore said. “It makes us lock in a little more to the details and know that the ‘A’ on our chest is just not enough to show. We have to go out there and bring our ‘A’ game. We’re everybody’s Super Bowl and we know that, so we have to prepare like that each and every week.”

For both teams, Saturday’s game represents an opportunity to measure their progress before starting their conference schedules with demanding matchups. Alabama hosts No. 1 Georgia to kick off its Southeastern Conference slate on Sept. 28, the same day Wisconsin (2-0) opens Big Ten play by visiting No. 11 Southern California.

This also gives Wisconsin a chance to make a statement that it’s reasserted itself as a program after going 7-6 each of the last two seasons. Wisconsin is a 16½-point underdog, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. The Badgers haven’t been that big of a home underdog since at least 2005, which is as far back as BetMGM’s data goes.

Wisconsin faces the challenge of slowing down Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, who has accounted for nine touchdowns (five passing, four rushing) already this season. Alabama also has one of the nation’s most dynamic freshmen in Ryan Williams, who has six catches for 207 yards and three touchdowns.

The Badgers will need to step up their game after delivering relatively lackluster performances in beating Western Michigan 28-14 and South Dakota 27-13 the last two weeks.

“This is why we come to Wisconsin,” Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler said. “This is why a lot of guys are here — to play on big stages, in big-time games.”

Missing linebackers

Both teams will be missing a linebacker for the first half of Saturday’s game.

Alabama’s Justin Jefferson and Wisconsin’s Jake Chaney each got targeting penalties in the second half of their games last week. That means neither of them can play until the second half of this game.

Injury issues

Alabama’s offensive line committed nine penalties against South Florida, with holding calls negating two touchdowns. Left tackle Kadyn Proctor’s status is uncertain after missing the first two games with a left shoulder injury. Elijah Pritchett was held out most of the way in the last game with an injury.

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said he was “hopeful” but wasn’t definitive about the likelihood of running back Tawee Walker and cornerback Xavier Lucas playing. Walker missed the South Dakota game with a leg injury, while Lucas left the game early.

Familiar foes

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer’s new staff includes co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Colin Hitschler, who worked as Wisconsin’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach last year.

Wisconsin linebacker Jaheim Thomas is an Arkansas transfer who played against Alabama last season. Arkansas gave Alabama a challenge before falling 24-21.

Rare opportunity

This is the fourth time ever — and first time in 35 years — that Wisconsin has played a nonconference home game against a top-10 opponent.

Wisconsin won 21-20 over No. 4 Nebraska in 1974, back when the Cornhuskers played in the Big Eight. The Badgers lost 31-13 to No. 9 UCLA in 1981, when the Bruins were part of the Pac-10. The other instance was a 51-3 loss to No. 3 Miami during the Hurricanes’ 1989 national championship season.

Fast finishers

Alabama outscored USF 28-3 in the fourth quarter last week, while Wisconsin has outscored its first two opponents 22-7 in the final period.

If Wisconsin can stay close heading into the fourth quarter, the Badgers will need to keep Milroe on the sidelines by relying on the same formula that worked for them the last two weeks. In each of the Badgers’ first two games, their offense has been on the field for over 10 minutes in the fourth quarter.

AP Sports Writer John Zenor contributed to this report.

