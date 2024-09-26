No. 3 Ohio State opens Big Ten play on the road at Michigan State

No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) at Michigan State (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (Peacock) BetMGM College Football…

No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) at Michigan State (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (Peacock)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Ohio State by 23 1/2.

Series record: Ohio State leads 37-15.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

No. 3 Ohio State kicks off its Big Ten season with a prime-time game at Michigan State. The Buckeyes look to keep their momentum going after dominating nonconference foes Akron, Western Michigan and Marshall. Ohio State outscored the three 157-20 and did not allow any points in the second half. The Spartans are hoping to rebound from a 23-19 loss at Boston College. Michigan State gave up a 42-yard game-winning touchdown pass with 88 seconds left. The Buckeyes have won eight straight games against the Spartans since Michigan State upset No. 2 Ohio State in 2015.

KEY MATCHUP

Buckeyes rushing defense vs. Michigan State running game. Ohio State’s rush defense is ranked seventh nationally, giving up only 66.7 yards per game and allowing only one rushing touchdown. Injuries to the offensive line have hampered the Spartans from developing a potent rushing attack, averaging only 153.8 yards per game. Michigan State’s success in the running game will help keep the ball away from the Buckeyes’ explosive offense that puts up 52.3 points per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ohio State: RB Quinshon Judkins rushed for a season-high 173 yards last week against Marshall. In the process, the Ole Miss transfer topped 3,000 career rushing yards (3,061). Included was an 86-yard TD run, which tied for the third-longest in school history. He leads Ohio State with 336 rushing yards and five touchdowns, and now has a career total of 39 touchdowns.

Michigan State: DE Kris Bogle has played a big role in the Spartans’ 3-1 start. He ranks tied for third in Big Ten with three sacks and is fifth with five tackles for a loss. Bogle had a team-high six tackles against Boston College and will be counted on to put pressure on Buckeyes QB Will Howard.

FACTS & FIGURES

Since beating the Buckeyes in 2015, the Spartans have lost eight straight games to Ohio State and been outscored 313-75. … Through their first four games, the Spartan defense ranks among the FBS leaders in sacks (tied for second with 15) and total defense (14th at 254.8 yards per game). … The Spartans have beaten Ohio State 10 times when the Buckeyes entered the game ranked in the AP Top 25, including five times when the Buckeyes were ranked in the top five. … Coach Ryan Day is 5-0 against Michigan State and his defense has allowed only 52 points in the five games. … Michigan State will honor Mark Dantonio, the winningest coach in school history, with the National Football Foundation On-Campus Salute and add his name to the Spartan Stadium Ring of Fame during Saturday’s game.

