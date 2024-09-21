No. 3 Ohio State wraps up nonconference schedule by running away from Marshall 49-14

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Quinshon Judkins rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Emeka Egbuka had 117 yards receiving and…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Quinshon Judkins rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Emeka Egbuka had 117 yards receiving and a TD and No. 3 Ohio State overcame an early push by Marshall to pull away and win 49-14 on Saturday.

TreVeyon Henderson rushed for two touchdowns, freshman Jeremiah Smith had a 53-yard TD catch and quarterback Will Howard rushed for a 1-yard score. The Buckeyes scored four touchdowns of 40 yards or more.

Takeaways

Marshall: The Thundering Herd were competitive early. They gave Ohio State a game for much of the first half and went into the locker room down 28-14. But they couldn’t sustain it in the second half, especially after quarterback Stone Earle left with an injury in the third quarter.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes’ defense gave up a couple of long drives in the first half of their final tuneup game before the Big Ten schedule begins. Their arsenal of offensive weapons was on display, however, and the Herd couldn’t keep up.

Key moment

Henderson took a pitch from Howard to the left and broke two tackles on his way to a 40-yard touchdown on Ohio State’s first possession of the second half. That pushed the Buckeyes’ lead to 35-14. It was all Buckeyes after that.

Key stat

Ohio State had the ball for only 23 minutes but averaged 10 yards per play — 12.3 through three quarters — to make that irrelevant.

Up next

Marshall hosts Western Michigan, and Ohio State is at Michigan State on Saturday.

