No. 17 Michigan looks to bounce back after rare regular-season loss, hosting Arkansas State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — There is a different feeling around Michigan this week. The Wolverines aren’t used to coping with a regular-season loss.

Prior to their 31-12 defeat to Texas, they had not dropped a regular-season game since a 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Oct. 30, 2021. Their previous home loss came against Penn State on Nov. 28, 2020.

“It should sting and it stings everybody,” first-year head coach Sherrone Moore said. “A lot of guys haven’t lost a game here at our home stadium and nobody likes that feeling.”

Michigan at times looked outclassed by the Longhorns, who led 24-3 at halftime. The Wolverines’ lone touchdown came with less than two minutes remaining. They dropped from No. 10 to No. 17 in the AP Top 25, snapping a 45-week streak in the top 10.

Moore brushed aside the notion that the defending national champions don’t have the talent level to compete with elite teams this season. He pointed to three turnovers and a 3-for-12 third-down conversion rate as primary reasons for the team’s downfall.

“You (improve) those two things and it gives us a much better chance to be successful,” he said. “We know where we’re at. We know what we’ve got to do and it was a good lesson for us to learn.”

Edge rusher T.J. Guy said he can’t wait to get back on the field, starting Saturday at home against Arkansas State, which is 2-0 after close home wins over Central Arkansas and Tulsa.

“Saturday was a sad day for Michigan but we have 10 more opportunities left in the season,” Guy said. “We can’t dwell about it and let it bleed into the coming weeks.”

Power outage

The Wolverines were able to overpower and wear down opponents with their running game last season. Led by Blake Corum, the Wolverines averaged 169.1 rushing yards and piled up 40 touchdowns. Corum, who was drafted in the third round by the Los Angeles Rams, scored 27 of those touchdowns.

Behind a rebuilt offensive line, top running backs Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards haven’t found as much as running room. They have combined for 185 yards on 40 carries and the team hasn’t recorded a rushing touchdown.

“I want us to be a physical offense that’s detailed and can score points,” Moore said. “For us to do that, we’ve got to be better running the football.”

Familiar foe

Arkansas State will be facing Michigan for the first time in program history. For Wolverines placekicker Dominic Zvada, it’s a reunion. Zvada spent the past two seasons with the Red Wolves before transferring to Michigan.

“When Michigan started recruiting me,” he said. “I knew that if it was a possibility that I’d go there, that I’d be playing them.”

Zvada left Arkansas State on good terms.

“Nothing against Arkansas State — they have great facilities; they have great fans; everything is great there, too,” he said. “It’s just magnified and bigger (at Michigan).”

Zvada has made all five of his field goal attempts, including three of more than 50 yards.

Coming home

Butch Jones, Arkansas State’s head coach, had his share of success at another Michigan school. Jones coached Central Michigan for three seasons (2007-09) and led that program to two Mid-American Conference titles. Jones grew up in Saugatuck, Michigan, and still has family and a home there. He views this as a business trip.

“It will be good to see everyone in passing,” he said. “It’ll be great to go there but really, your focus is the task at hand and that’s the defending national champion.”

