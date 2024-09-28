No. 13 USC rallies from a double-digit deficit in the second half and roars past Wisconsin, 38-21

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Coliseum crowd booed Southern California off the field at halftime Saturday after the Trojans committed…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Coliseum crowd booed Southern California off the field at halftime Saturday after the Trojans committed three turnovers, struggled for defensive stops against Wisconsin and generally played like a team that wasn’t ready for the Big Ten.

Although they couldn’t argue with their fans’ feelings, the Trojans are already very good at halftime adjustments — and they had plenty of time to rally for a landmark win.

Miller Moss threw two of his three touchdown passes to Ja’Kobi Lane, and No. 13 USC roared back from an 11-point halftime deficit for a 38-21 victory over Wisconsin in the Trojans’ first Big Ten home game.

One week after narrowly losing its Big Ten debut at Michigan despite erasing a double-digit deficit in the second half, USC (3-1, 1-1) again struggled early. The Trojans then outscored Wisconsin 28-0 in the second half of their school’s first Big Ten victory.

“We knew we could compete in this conference, but now you’ve got to win, and you’ve got to play well,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said. “After the way that last week finished … and have the first half go the way it did, (but) come back and play that well, it just says a lot about the character of the guys in this room. They’re going to battle. They’re not going anywhere. We don’t panic.”

Lane set career highs with 10 receptions for 105 yards, while Duce Robinson scored the Trojans’ go-ahead touchdown with 1:28 left in the third quarter on another sharp throw from Moss, who passed for 308 yards.

Moss was evaluated for a concussion after he hit the ground awkwardly while rushing for a 7-yard touchdown on a fourth-down keeper with 8:22 to play, but he stayed in. USC linebacker Mason Cobb then returned an interception 55 yards for a TD with 5:04 to play to seal it.

“That’s going to be our identity as a team for the rest of the year,” Cobb said. “We just keep swinging. Keep swinging until the clock runs out.”

Vinny Anthony caught an early 63-yard TD pass from Braedyn Locke for the Badgers (2-2, 0-1), who have lost two straight. The Badgers have lost 13 of their last 15 games against ranked teams, going 0-4 under coach Luke Fickell.

Tawee Walker rushed for two touchdowns, but Wisconsin faded badly in the second half of its first game at the Coliseum since 1966.

“Obviously, you can’t go on the road and play two completely different halves and think you’re going to come away with a victory over anybody, let alone a top 10, top 15 program,” Fickell said. “In the second half, they made all the plays — on third down, on both sides of the ball.”

Locke went 13 of 26 for 180 yards in his first start of the season after Tyler Van Dyke tore a knee ligament early in the Badgers’ blowout loss to Alabama two weeks ago. Wisconsin managed only 82 yards while getting shut out after halftime.

“I think we were attacking the ball great in the first half,” Badgers safety Preston Zachman said. “And then, second half, we just didn’t win. I mean, there’s not much of a coaching point. Sometimes when it’s one-on-one, you’ve got to win. You find a way to win.”

USC speedster Zachariah Branch muffed a punt to start the second quarter, and Walker rushed 18 yards for a TD on the next snap. After Walker scored again eight minutes later, Moss fumbled while getting hit deep in Badgers territory.

But the Trojans recovered a muffed punt early in the third quarter, and Lane caught a 6-yard TD pass a few minutes later. Robinson caught two huge passes during the Trojans’ go-ahead scoring drive, including an 8-yard TD throw delivered by Moss over an all-out blitz.

Moss then capped a 77-yard drive by keeping the ball on fourth down and scoring despite going airborne and spinning to the turf from a Badgers hit.

“You go flying, you see some things sometimes,” Moss said. “I’m totally fine. They just wanted to make sure.”

The takeaway

Wisconsin: The first half was encouraging, but the Badgers have been outscored 49-7 in their last two second halves. Big Ten title contention seems unlikely this year unless they can generate more explosiveness on both sides of the ball. The Badgers finished with only 286 yards of offense.

USC: The Trojans were both bad and unlucky in the first half, but this team is miles ahead of last season’s group, and their second-half surge was perhaps their most impressive effort of the past two years under Riley. Moss is growing into his role, and the USC defense is remarkably tenacious.

Poll implications

The Trojans only slipped two spots after losing to Michigan, and they should stay in the same range after this rally.

Up next

Wisconsin: Host Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 5.

USC: At Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 5.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.