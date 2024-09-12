No. 13 Oklahoma State, Tulsa seek stability after shaky performances

No. 13 Oklahoma State (2-0) at Tulsa (1-1), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN2) BetMGM College Football Odds: Oklahoma State by 20…

No. 13 Oklahoma State (2-0) at Tulsa (1-1), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN2)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Oklahoma State by 20 1/2.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 44-27-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma State and Tulsa are coming off inconsistent performances and would like to become more stable. Oklahoma State gave up 648 yards against Arkansas. but managed to beat the Razorbacks 39-31 in two overtimes after trailing 21-7 at halftime. Tulsa led Arkansas State 17-7 at the half, but was outscored 21-7 in the third quarter and lost 28-24 in a game Golden Hurricane coach Kevin Wilson said his team “should have won.”

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State offensive line vs. Tulsa defensive front. Both units need to up their production this week. The Cowboys couldn’t get Ollie Gordon II, last year’s Doak Walker award winner for the nation’s best running back, going against Arkansas (49 yards, 2.9 yards per carry). He’s due for a big game behind his experienced offensive line.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: LB Obi Ezeigbo: The D-II transfer from Gannon University stepped up against Arkansas in place of Collin Oliver, a preseason All-Big 12 selection who will be out indefinitely (right leg). Ezeigbo recorded nine tackles, two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss against Arkansas was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Tulsa: QB Kirk Francis. The redshirt freshman has thrown five touchdowns in two games but only one came in last week’s loss. He also threw his first interception of the season. His favorite target has been WR Kam Benjamin, who has caught 11 passes for 196 yards and two scores so far.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma State has won nine straight against Tulsa, which last beat the Cowboys in 1998. … Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy is 6-0 vs. the Golden Hurricane. … The teams played for the first time in 1914. … This is the first year of an eight-year scheduling agreement between Oklahoma State and Tulsa, which are separated by 72 miles. The teams will meet annually from 2024 to 2031. … Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin, a preseason All-America pick, was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for his 16-tackle performance vs. Arkansas. Martin also recorded 4.5 tackles for loss and three QB hurries. … Wilson has been a part of 13 seasons with 10 or more victories and has coached in four national championship games, including three at Oklahoma and one with Ohio State.

