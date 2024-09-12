No. 12 Utah and Utah State renew rivalry for the first time since 2015

No. 12 Utah (2-0) at Utah State (0-2), Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network) BetMGM College Football Odds: Utah…

No. 12 Utah (2-0) at Utah State (0-2), Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Utah by 18 1/2.

Series record: Utah 79-29-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Utah and Utah State renew their rivalry for the first time since 2015 with the Utes making the trip to Logan. The Utes dominated “The Battle of the Brothers” before a decade-long hiatus, winning 14 of the last 15 meetings. Utah seeks to avoid a trap game ahead of its Big 12 opener at Oklahoma State. Utah State wants to make a statement in a rare home game against a Power Four opponent.

KEY MATCHUP

A strong running game is a staple of a typical Utah offense, but the Utes haven’t been consistent on the ground through their first two games. Utah ranks eighth in rushing offense among Big 12 teams through two weeks, averaging 177.5 yards per game. That all could change after facing a porous Utah State defense. The Aggies yielded 249 yards on the ground in a 48-0 loss to USC, allowing 6.7 yards per carry.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Utah: If Cam Rising isn’t available to play after injuring his throwing hand, senior running back Micah Bernard will likely take on a bigger role in moving the chains. Bernard ran for 118 yards in a 23-12 win over Baylor, his third career 100-yard game. His speed and pass-catching ability make him a dual playmaking threat.

Utah State: Bryson Barnes is no stranger to the Utes. He was Utah’s starting quarterback for the majority of last season before transferring to the Aggies. Barnes will need to have a strong outing to give Utah State a chance at an upset. He struggled against USC, throwing for 103 yards and an interception on 18-of-27 passing.

FACTS & FIGURES

Utah and Utah State first played in 1892 – the inaugural game for both football programs. This is the 113th meeting in the longstanding rivalry between the two schools. … Brant Kuithe has caught a pass in 34 straight games for Utah, leading all active FBS tight ends. Money Parks has at least one reception in 26 consecutive contests for the Utes. … Utah State is 6-67 all-time against AP Top 25 ranked teams. … Utah leads the Big 12 in passing defense (93.0 ypg) and ranks sixth nationally. The Utes have allowed 6.0 points per game through the first two games, which ranks seventh in the FBS. … Jordan Vincent is averaging 10.5 tackles per game for USU. Two of his six career games with at least 10 tackles have come in 2024.

