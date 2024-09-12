No. 10 Miami takes on Ball State in 1st-ever meeting between programs

Ball State (1-0) at No. 10 Miami (2-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network) BetMGM College Football Odds: Miami by…

Ball State (1-0) at No. 10 Miami (2-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Miami by 37.5.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Miami could start 3-0 for the second consecutive season. The Hurricanes haven’t done that in back-to-back years since 2016 (4-0) and 2017 (10-0). Ball State will have a chance for its first win over a power-conference opponent since beating Virginia in 2013.

KEY MATCHUP

Miami’s receiver corps vs. Ball State’s secondary. The Hurricanes have 15 players with at least one catch through two games. Ball State gave up 148 yards through the air in the fourth quarter alone against Missouri State last weekend.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ball State: RB Braedon Sloan accounted for 150 yards (104 rushing, 46 receiving) and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in the Cardinals’ season-opening win. Ball State ran 80 plays; he touched the ball on 34% of them.

Miami: QB Cam Ward enters the week No. 5 nationally with 689 passing yards. He’s one of two players so far with that many yards and a 75% or better completion rate; Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart is the other.

FACTS & FIGURES

Ball State will be the first team to face Miami (Florida) and MAC rival Miami (Ohio) in the same season since Central Michigan in 2019. The Chippewas lost by five in both of those games that season. Ball State plays the “other” Miami on Nov. 5. … Miami WR Xavier Restrepo is one of 10 major-college players with two 100-yard receiving games so far this season. … Miami is 2-5 in its last seven games as a Top 10 team. When ranked No. 10 or higher, Miami is 187-41-1 overall, 107-13-1 at home (including home bowl games). … Ball State is 5-27 all-time against ranked opponents, 0-8 against top 10 teams, but came close twice, losing by eight at No. 2 Michigan in 2006 and by eight at No. 8 Notre Dame in 2018. … Miami has outscored its opponents by 71 points through two games. It ties the program’s fifth-biggest differential in the last 30 seasons behind 2016 (95), 2001 (87), 2022 (80) and 1998 (75). Miami also outscored its first two opponents by 71 points in 2002.

