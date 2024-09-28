Morrissey, Carter lead with 2 TDs apiece to get Eastern Kentucky past Robert Morris 31-7

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Matt Morrissey threw two touchdown passes, Joshua Carter ran for two scores and Eastern Kentucky beat…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Matt Morrissey threw two touchdown passes, Joshua Carter ran for two scores and Eastern Kentucky beat Robert Morris 31-7 on Saturday.

Morrissey was 17-of-29 passing for 265 yards and added 53 yards on the ground. His 57-yard touchdown pass to Dequan Stanley stretched the Colonels’ lead to 24-7 late in the third quarter. Morrissey added a 6-yard touchdown strike to Bryant Johnson Jr. early in the fourth.

Carter had a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and added an 18-yarder early in third. Carter finished with 123 yards rushing on 19 carries. Stanley led Eastern Kentucky (4-2) with four catches for 78 yards.

Receiver Shawn Charles tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Noah Robinson in the second quarter for Robert Morris (2-3). Robinson finished with 89 yards on nine catches. Anthony Chiccitt completed 18 of 36 passes for 142 yards and threw one interception.

