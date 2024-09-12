Minnesota hosts Nevada in final nonconference game before daunting Big Ten start

Nevada (1-2) at Minnesota (1-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. BetMGM College Football Odds: Minnesota by 17½. Series…

Nevada (1-2) at Minnesota (1-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Minnesota by 17½.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The Gophers have momentum from a 48-0 victory over Rhode Island last week. They need even more of it for a daunting three-game stretch in Big Ten play that starts next week against Iowa, with Michigan and USC to follow. With those challenges looming on the schedule, QB Max Brosmer has a valuable opportunity facing a vulnerable Nevada defense after going 24 for 30 for 271 yards and two TDs without a turnover vs. Rhode Island.

The Wolf Pack, who were predicted in the preseason media poll to finish last in the 12-team Mountain West Conference under new coach Jeff Choate, play their final nonconference game. Their first three contests were decided by a total of 10 points (losses to SMU and Georgia Southern and win against Troy).

KEY MATCHUP

Nevada DE Henry Ikahihifo vs. Minnesota OL. Ikahihifo, a sixth-year player who had to sit out last season due to the NCAA’s two-time transfer rules, started his career as a tight end for Nevada in 2019. He spent two years with California before returning to the field this year. He’s tied for the team lead with 3½ tackles for loss. The Gophers have an NFL prospect at LT in Aireontae Ersery, but they had enough struggles at RT to move sixth-year player Quinn Carroll from RG back to his original RT position against Rhode Island. After giving up five sacks to North Carolina in the opener, the Gophers only allowed Brosmer to be sacked once last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nevada: QB Brendon Lewis. The fifth-year player, who transferred last season from Colorado, is 54 for 81 (66.7%) for 561 yards and five TDs with no interceptions and two sacks through three games. He also has 208 rushing yards.

Minnesota: RB Darius Taylor. After being held out of the season-opening loss to North Carolina with a leg injury, the sophomore rushed 14 times for 64 yards and a TD and had career highs of four receptions for 48 yards against Rhode Island.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Nevada is 2-5 all-time against teams in the Big Ten, with its most recent meeting a 27-0 loss at Iowa in 2022. The Wolf Pack beat Purdue 34-31 in 2019 and Northwestern 31-21 in 2006. … Nevada is 11 for 11 this season in scoring on possessions that reach inside the 20-yard line, with nine of those red-zone trips resulting in a TD. … The Wolf Pack had West Virginia transfer Cortez Braham Jr. (110 yards on nine catches) and Tarleton State transfer Jaden Smith (103 yards on four catches) hit triple-digit yardage against Georgia Southern last week, the first time they’ve had two 100-yard receivers in a game since 2021. … Minnesota is 14-3 all-time against teams currently in the Mountain West Conference, with 11 consecutive wins. The last loss (17-3) came at Hawaii on Aug. 30, 1997. … Minnesota is one of 20 teams in the FBS that have yet to allow a passing TD. The Gophers have four interceptions, a pace that would double their 2023 total of 12.

