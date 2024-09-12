Michigan State seeks its first 3-0 start since 2021 when it hosts FCS program Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M (1-1) at Michigan State (2-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network) BetMGM College Football Odds: No…

Prairie View A&M (1-1) at Michigan State (2-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Michigan State is seeking its first 3-0 start since the 2021 season and focusing on improvement without looking ahead to its game against Boston College on Sept. 21. The Spartans are 8-0 all-time against Football Championship Subdivision. Prairie View A&M will be aiming for its first win over a Football Bowl Subdivision program.

KEY MATCHUP

Prairie View A&M’s passing game vs. Michigan State’s pass defense: Michigan State has lost three key contributing defensive backs to long-term injuries in the first two weeks of the season. The Spartans are giving up only 184.5 yards passing per game and will face Panthers’ QB Cameron Peters, who completed 18 of 33 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns against Northwestern State.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prairie View A&M: WR Shemar Savage is the Panthers go-to receiver with 12 catches for 238 yards and a touchdown in two games. He leads the SWAC in both overall receiving yards and receiving yards per game, while ranking sixth in the FCS in yards per game and seventh in receiving yards. Savage had six receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ 37-31 win Saturday over Northwestern State.

Michigan State: WR Nick Marsh was named the Big Ten freshman of the week after catching eight passes for 194 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 victory over Maryland. It was the 10th-highest single-game receiving yards total in Spartan history and also marked the second-most receiving yards in a game by a Michigan State freshman.

FACTS & FIGURES

Jonathan Smith is looking to become the first Spartan head coach to win his first three games at the school since Mark Dantonio in 2007 … Michigan State is 8-0 all-time against FCS opponents and outscored them 332-81 … The Prairie View A&M defense is ranked 23rd in FCS, yielding 314 yards per game to opponents. … In his second college start against Maryland, Michigan State’s Aidan Chiles was 24-for-39 passing for 363 yards and three TDs, all new career highs. … The Spartans are now tied for 129th out of 133 Football Bowl Subdivision teams at 11 penalties per game and next-to-last at 120 yards penalized per game. … García Rodríguez is 6-of-6 on field goals for the Panthers with a long of 54 yards and shares the FCS lead for field goals per game.

