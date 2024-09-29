Memphis rides Mario Anderson Jr., Brandon Thomas to 24-7 victory over Middle Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mario Anderson Jr. ran for 118 yards and a touchdown, Brandon Thomas added two short touchdown…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mario Anderson Jr. ran for 118 yards and a touchdown, Brandon Thomas added two short touchdown runs, and Memphis cruised to a 24-7 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.

Neither team scored until Memphis (4-1) turned a turnover into a touchdown 1:19 into the second quarter for a 7-0 lead. Kobee Minor forced a fumble on a sack of Middle Tennessee quarterback Nicholas Vattiato and Chandler Martin recovered and returned it 3 yards to the Blue Raiders’ 12-yard line. Brandon Thomas ran it in from 2 yards out three plays later.

Anderson added a 4-yard touchdown run at the end of a 13-play, 70-yard drive for a 14-0 lead at halftime.

Middle Tennessee (1-4) cut its deficit in half on Terry Wilkins’ 5-yard touchdown run early in the third. Memphis answered on the ensuing possession with Thomas’ 1-yard touchdown run and Caden Costa’s 47-yard field goal with 1:21 remaining to take a 17-point lead to the final quarter.

Sam Henigan completed 26 of 41 passes for 227 yards for the Tigers. Anderson did his damage on 18 carries. Thomas finished with 48 yards on six carries.

Vattiato totaled 283 yards on 21-for-31 passing for Middle Tennessee. Omari Kelly had six catches for 174 yards. The Blue Raiders managed only 29 yards rushing on 25 carries.

