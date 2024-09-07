Matthew Sluka, Ricky White III spark UNLV to 72-14 romp over Utah Tech in home opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Matthew Sluka and Ricky White III teamed up for three first-quarter touchdowns and UNLV breezed to…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Matthew Sluka and Ricky White III teamed up for three first-quarter touchdowns and UNLV breezed to a 72-14 victory over Utah Tech in the Rebels’ home opener on Saturday.

Sluka, who transferred after four seasons at Holy Cross, connected with White for three straight scores covering 5, 55 and 7 yards as the Rebels took a 28-7 lead after one quarter.

Homegrown freshman Caden Chittenden kicked three field goals — with a long of 36 — in the second quarter, Sluka added a 30-yard touchdown run, and UNLV upped its advantage to 44-7 at halftime.

UNLV ran the ball 20 straight times and scored two touchdowns. Greg Burrell notched the first, capping a 12-play, 60-yard drive with a 4-yard run in the third quarter. Timothy Conerly’s 8-yard run ended an eight-play drive for a 58-14 lead early in the fourth.

Sluka did not play after halftime. He completed 8 of 15 passes for 161 yards and ran eight times for 81 yards. Hajj-Malik Williams, a transfer from Campbell, took over in the second half and directed the two scoring drives without having to throw a pass. He carried 10 times for 88 yards. Cameron Friel led the Rebels’ next scoring drive, capping it with a 1-yard run, Devin Green’s 38-yard touchdown run was the final score for UNLV.

Burrell rushed for 101 of UNLV’s 504 yards on the ground. Twelve different Rebels carried the ball at least once and six of them scored. Friel threw UNLV”s only pass of the second half — a 30-yard completion to Conerly.

Deacon Hill completed 15 of 29 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for Utah Tech. He connected with Alec Burton for a 64-yard score that tied the game at 7. He hit Chris Street for a 31-yard score in the third quarter.

