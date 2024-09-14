Keali’i Ah Yat accounts for 3 TDs to lead Montana in 58-2 rout of Morehead State

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Keali’i Ah Yat accounted for three touchdowns, Montana held Morehead State to 45 yards of offense…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Keali’i Ah Yat accounted for three touchdowns, Montana held Morehead State to 45 yards of offense and rolled to a 59-2 victory on Saturday.

Montana (2-1), ranked ninth in the FCS coaches poll, scored on six of its first seven possessions and led 39-0 at halftime.

Ah Yat completed 9 of 11 passes for 79 yards that included a 2-yard touchdown pass and ran for a pair of short-yardage TDs. Eli Gillman had 106 yards rushing on eight carries and scored from 13 and 22 yards in the second quarter.

Freshman Malae Fonoti carried the ball 24 times for 176 yards and scored on a 5-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter for his first collegiate touchdown.

Connor Genal threw for 59 yards for Morehead State (2-1), which made just four first downs and were held to minus-14 yards rushing on 29 carries.

There were 25,808 in attendance at Washington-Grizzly Stadium and a record 12th-straight sellout.

