Jordan Gant’s late 19-yard TD run helps give Tennessee State 13-9 victory over Charleston Southern

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Gant scored on a 19-yard run with 46 seconds remaining to give Tennessee State a…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Gant scored on a 19-yard run with 46 seconds remaining to give Tennessee State a 13-9 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday night.

Gant’s run capped a 13-play, 92-yard drive that took just 2:11. Gant finished with 40 of the Tigers’ 101 yards rushing.

Draylen Ellis threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Bryant Williams midway through second quarter to give Tennessee State a 7-0 lead. Williams led five Tiger receivers with five catches for 49 yards.

Ellis completed 12 of 24 passes for 105 yards for Tennessee State (3-2, 1-1 Big South-OVC Association).

Reid Montgomery kicked a pair of 37-yard field goals to pull Charleston Southern to 7-6 at halftime. He added a 20-yarder with 6:23 to play in the third quarter.

Autavius Ison had 157 yards rushing on 33 carries for Charleston Southern (1-3, 0-1).

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.