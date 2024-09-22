Jam Griffin runs for 137 yards and a TD as Oregon State beats Purdue 38-21

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jam Griffin ran for 137 yards and a touchdown and Oregon State utilized a strong rushing…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jam Griffin ran for 137 yards and a touchdown and Oregon State utilized a strong rushing attack in a 38-21 victory Saturday over Purdue.

Griffin’s 14-yard touchdown run with 9:57 remaining extended the lead to 31-14 and the Beavers (3-1) were well on their way to a bounce back win after losing 49-14 to rival Oregon.

“The thing that impressed me about ‘em even after last week’s game was no one hung their head after we were talking after the game,” Oregon State coach Trent Bray said. “They’re very mature about handling their business.”

Oregon State dual threat quarterback Gevani McCoy was effective with his arm and legs. He completed 10 of 18 passes for 104 yards and ran for 66 yards, often keeping drives alive with runs on option plays.

After giving up 362 yards on the ground and six rushing touchdowns in last week’s 66-7 loss to Notre Dame, Purdue (1-2) struggled once again to stop the run. Oregon State gained 341 of its 445 total yards on the ground with four rushing touchdowns.

“We have a dominant run game,” McCoy said.

Anthony Hankerson added 89 yards and two scores.

Oregon State ran 75 offensive plays to 47 for the Boilermakers.

“We’ve got to play more complimentary football,” Purdue coach Ryan Walters said. “Defensively they were running plays we had practiced.”

Oregon State linebacker Zakaih Saez intercepted Hudson Card’s first pass attempt of the game – a swing pass intended for running back Reggie Love III – and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Hankerson’s 1-yard touchdown run culminated a 12-play, 71-yard drive and the Beavers extended their lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter.

Card’s 33-yard touchdown pass to tight end Max Klare cut the lead to 14-7 at 6:30 of the second quarter.

Late in the first half, McCoy completed four passes for 69 yards, setting up Everett Hayes’ 29-yard field goal with three seconds left and a 17-7 advantage at the break.

The Beavers failed to convert on a fourth and goal pass from Purdue’s 3 late in the third quarter.

But after forcing a punt, Oregon State wide receiver Zachary Card scored on a 26-yard jet sweep, increasing the lead to 24-7.

Purdue responded with Reggie Love III’s 2-yard touchdown and trailed 24-14 with 12:49 remaining.

On the game’s opening possession, Oregon State went for it on fourth-and-1 from its own 29 and McCoy’s sideline pass was incomplete.

But Purdue was unable to capitalize when Devin Mockobee lost a fumble at the Beavers’ 12.

THE TAKEWAY

Purdue: The Boilermakers run defense is a problem area heading into Big Ten play. Devin Mockobee was a bright spot running for 168 yards and a touchdown.

Oregon State: The Beavers bounced back from a 49-14 loss to Oregon and head into a bye week on a positive note. McCoy completed a few downfield throws that had been missing from the Beavers’ passing attack and extended drives with his running ability.

UP NEXT

Purdue: The Boilermakers will host Nebraska on Sept. 28.

Oregon State: The Beavers will be at home Oct. 5 against Colorado State

