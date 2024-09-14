Jackson State runs for 3 of its 4 TDs to get past Southern 33-15 in a SWAC opener

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jacobian Morgan threw a touchdown pass and Jackson State added three more scores on the ground…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jacobian Morgan threw a touchdown pass and Jackson State added three more scores on the ground to beat Southern 33-15 on Saturday night in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener.

Morgan threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Landy as Jackson State (2-1, 1-0) jumped out to a 16-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Ahmad Miller’s 30-yard touchdown run stretched the Tigers’ advantage to 23-0 with 2:49 left before halftime. J.D. Martin had a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter and Irv Mulligan ran into the end zone from 5 yards out in the fourth. The trio combined for 119 of the Tigers’ 201 yards rushing.

Morgan finished 12-of-21 passing for 153 yards.

Noah Bodden completed 17 of 29 passes for 352 yards and threw a touchdown pass and two interceptions for Southern (1-2, 0-1).

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.