Jackson State rolls past Texas Southern 43-14 behind Jacobian Morgan’s 4 TDs

HOUSTON (AP) — Jacobian Morgan accounted for four touchdowns to lead Jackson State to a 43-14 rout over Texas Southern on Saturday night.

Morgan’s 2-yard touchdown run made it 20-0 early in the second quarter and his 72-yard rushing score gave Jackson State (3-2, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 34-14 lead with 7:05 remaining. Morgan also hit Joanes Fortilien and Tyquan Henderson with touchdown passes.

Jackson State’s Travis Terrell Jr. returned a kick 79 yards to the end zone following a safety with 5:19 left.

Jordan Davis threw a touchdown pass and an interception for Texas Southern (1-3, 1-1) while rushing for more than 100 yards.

Each of Texas Southern’s touchdowns came in the fourth quarter.

