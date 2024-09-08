Jackson State beats D-II Lane College 58-7

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Cam’Ron McCoy made his first collegiate start and threw two touchdown passes and ran for two…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Cam’Ron McCoy made his first collegiate start and threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as Jackson State scored on each of its first seven drives and the Tigers beat Division-II Lane College 58-7 Saturday night.

McCoy, who appeared in three games as a freshman at Eastern Michigan last season, finished 5-of-9 passing for 100 yards and added 107 yards rushing, including a 60-yard touchdown on the final play of the first quarter that gave Jackson State (1-1) a 31-0 lead.

Jacobian Morgan, who started at quarterback in Jackson State’s season-opening loss to Louisiana-Monroe on Aug. 29, came off the bench and completed 9 of 11 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Isaiah Spencer had four receptions for 107 yards, including a 55-yard TD.

The Dragons went three-and-out on each of its first six possessions (with minus-27 total yards) and, after they failed to convert a fourth-and-5 in Jackson State territory on their next possession, Morgan — who came on in the second quarter — hit Kobe Paul for a 4-yard touchdown that stretched the advantage to 45-0 with 6:36 left in the first half.

Lane’s Ike Brown had 10 carries for 52 yards, including a 2-yard scoring run that capped the scoring with 3:01 to play.

