Holy Cross grounds out 43-22 win over Bryant behind Fuller’s 2 TDs

Jayden Clerveaux ran for 104 yards and a touchdown, Jordan Fuller ran for two scores and Holy Cross used the middle quarters to take control and beat Bryant 43-22 on Saturday.

Entering the second quarter trailing 16-7, Fuller reduced Holy Cross’ (1-2) deficit to 16-14 scoring on an 8-yard run with 4:15 remaining before halftime.

After forcing Bryant (1-2) to punt, Holy Cross went on a four-play, 66-yard drive that ended when Joe Pesansky threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Max Mosey.

Holy Cross added to its 21-16 lead in the third when Fuller ran it in from the 1 and Clerveaux ran it in from the 8 with 54 seconds left before the end of the third to make it 35-16.

Holy Cross ran for 201 yards on 40 carries.

Jarrett Guest threw for 141 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for Bryant.

The Crusaders lead the series 3-1.

