High-powered UCF and Colorado aim to stake place atop Big 12

Colorado (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) at UCF (3-0, 1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Line: UCF by 15 1/2, according to BetMGM Sportsbook

Series record: First meeting.

What’s at stake?

Colorado and UCF are both coming off stunning last-second victories in their Big 12 openers. Two weeks ago, the Knights trailed TCU 28-7 early in the third quarter before rallying to win 35-34 after KJ Jefferson found Kobe Hudson on a 20-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds to play. Colorado used a Hail Mary pass from Shedeur Sanders to LaJohntay Wester to force overtime in a 38-31 win over Baylor.

Key matchup

UCF’s pass rush vs. Colorado’s passing attack. The Knights entered the season hoping for a more aggressive defensive style under new co-defensive coordinator Ted Roof. Through three games, they have four interceptions but only one sack. It will be a challenge to pressure on a mobile quarterback such as Shedeur Sanders, who’s averaging 335 yards passing per game with 11 TDs against two interceptions. Sanders, on the other hand, has been sacked 16 times through four games.

Players to watch

Colorado: It is hard not to have all eyes on Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter. UCF coach Gus Malzahn praised him saying he sticks out on tape. Hunter had seven catches for 130 yards against Baylor, his fifth straight game with 100 yards receiving. He added two tackles on defense, forcing a fumble in overtime that clinched Colorado’s win.

UCF: RJ Harvey is the featured back of the top rushing team in the nation (375.7 rush yards per game). Harvey is averaging 149.3 rush yards per game, including 180 and two TDs in the win over TCU. Harvey is eighth in the nation with 448 yards rushing this season and the ground attack will be a serious challenge for the Buffaloes.

Facts & figures

Colorado features 17 players on its roster from Florida, including four from the Orlando area. That includes Jimmy Horn, who went to nearby Sanford Seminole High School and transferred from USF. He has 18 catches for 286 yards and a touchdown. … UCF is hosting FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff show on campus for the first time. … Colorado said it planned to travel to Orlando a day early on Wednesday rather than on Thursday due to the anticipated landfall of Hurricane Helene.

