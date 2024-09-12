Georgia Tech tries to get back on winning track against FCS opponent VMI

VMI (0-2) at Georgia Tech (2-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra) BetMGM College Football Odds: No Line. Series…

VMI (0-2) at Georgia Tech (2-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra)

BetMGM College Football Odds: No Line.

Series record: Georgia Tech leads 14-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Georgia Tech is eager to get back on the winning track after a 31-28 loss at Syracuse knocked the Yellow Jackets out of the Top 25. They shouldn’t get much of a challenge from the FCS Keydets, who opened the season with a 41-7 setback at William & Mary and lost their home opener to Bucknell 35-28. The Yellow Jackets are trying to improve to 3-1 for the first time since 2017.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia Tech QB Haynes King vs. VMI’s secondary. The Yellow Jackets could have a field day against a defense that has surrendered a 75% completion rate, 581 yards and five TDs through the air in its first two games. King ranks seventh nationally by completing 76.2% of his throws, producing 687 yards and three TDs with one pick. He’s also a threat to run, totaling 158 yards and three scores on the ground.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VMI: RB Hunter Rice is coming off a 166-yard rushing performance against Bucknell. For the season, the 225-pound senior has carried for 247 yards and three TDs, averaging a whopping 7.1 yards each time he gets the ball.

Georgia Tech: RB Jamal Haynes has 194 yards and leads the Atlantic Coast Conference with four rushing touchdowns, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. The converted receiver is a threat in the passing game, as well, with nine receptions for 48 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the first meeting between the schools since Georgia Tech’s 34-7 victory over VMI in 1988. … The series dates 110 years, with Georgia Tech winning the initial meeting 28-7 in 1914. … VMI’s lone victory over the Yellow Jackets was a 14-13 decision in 1950. … The Yellow Jackets matched a school record with two blocked kicks — a punt and an attempted field goal — against Syracuse. … Georgia Tech has yet to surrender a sack this season. The Jackets are the only FBS school without a sack through three games; 14 others have played two games without their quarterback going down. … WR Malik Rutherford is the 25th player in Georgia Tech history with 1,000 yards receiving in his career.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.