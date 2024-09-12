Florida State looks to bounce back in matchup of coaching friends Mike Norvell, Ryan Silverfield

Memphis (2-0) at Florida State (0-2), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN) BetMGM College Football Odds: Florida State by 6 1/2.…

Memphis (2-0) at Florida State (0-2), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Florida State by 6 1/2.

Series record: Florida State 10-7-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Florida State coach Mike Norvell faces off against his former school and coach Ryan Silverfield, who was Norvell’s offensive line coach from 2016-19 at Memphis. A Seminoles win would help build confidence in a team shaken after a stunning 0-2 start. A Tigers victory would strengthen their resume as one of the top Group of Five teams in the nation.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida State’s run defense vs. Memphis’ ground attack. The Seminoles haven’t been able to limit mobile quarterbacks (Boston College’s Thomas Castellanos or Georgia Tech’s Haynes King) or stop the run, giving up 453 yards in two games and ranking 123rd in the 134-team FBS against the run. Memphis RBs Mario Anderson (171 rushing yards, four touchdowns, 6.3 yards per carry) and Greg Desrosiers Jr. (65 rushing yards, 5.4 yards per carry) present the latest challenge.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida State: RB Lawrance Toafili has the Seminoles’ only rushing touchdown in 2024, a 28-yarder on the first drive against Georgia Tech. Florida State needs to get a sputtering ground game rolling (59.5-yard average), and Toafili is a major piece of a rotation that also includes Alabama transfer Roydell Williams and 224-pound freshman Kam Davis.

Memphis: QB Seth Henigan has 19 career 300-yard passing games, including a 308-yard outing in the opener against North Alabama. Henigan is Memphis’ all-time leading passer (11,233 yards), has 82 touchdowns (eight short of Brady White’s career record) and has thrown at least one TD pass in all 39 career games.

FACTS & FIGURES

Florida State’s Jaylin Lucas, a versatile tailback and returner, will miss the rest of the season due to injury … Memphis is 2-0 for an 11th straight season … Florida State last opened 0-2 in 2021, a year in which the Seminoles started 0-4 and finished 5-7 … LB Elijah Herring earned AAC defensive player of the week, recording eight tackles, two TFLs, a sack, a forced fumble (and recovery) in Saturday’s win over Troy.

