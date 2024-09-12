Duke looks for a 3-0 start when it hosts UConn, which has struggled vs. ACC programs

UConn (1-1) at Duke (2-0), Saturday, 6 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra) BetMGM College Football Odds: Duke by 17 1/2.…

UConn (1-1) at Duke (2-0), Saturday, 6 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Duke by 17 1/2.

Series record: UConn leads 2-1.

What’s at stake?

Duke is chasing a 3-0 start under first-year coach Manny Diaz after wins against Elon and Northwestern to start the season. The Huskies have played in two blowouts, first in a loss at Maryland and then at home against Merrimack of the Championship Subdivision.

Key matchup

Duke’s defense vs. UConn’s offense. Under Diaz, who spent the past two seasons as Penn State’s defensive coordinator, Duke is ranked second among Atlantic Coast Conference teams in total defense (214.0) and third in scoring defense (11.50). The Blue Devils have also yet to surrender a passing touchdown. UConn managed just seven points in the opener but scored 63 points last week to go with a school-record 624 yards of offense.

Players to watch

UConn: WR Skyler Bell. Bell had five catches for 141 yards in the Maryland loss, then had two grabs for 105 yards and a score in the Merrimack win.

Duke: QB Maalik Murphy. Murphy has thrown five touchdown passes against two interceptions, though he has completed just 63% of his passes so far.

Facts & figures

The Huskies won the first meeting 22-20 in 2004, then had a 45-14 win in 2007. The Blue Devils won last year’s meeting 41-7 at UConn. … Duke is trying for a third straight year with a 3-0 start. … Blue Devils WR Jordan Moore has two straight 100-yard receiving games and is tied for second nationally in catches per game (9.0). … The Blue Devils have surrendered two sacks through two games. … UConn follows this road game with a six-game homestand lasting into November. … There are four additional meetings between the teams between 2025 and 2030. … UConn is 7-25 against ACC programs all-time.

