Division-II member Frostburg State wins 25-24 to spoil Mercyhurst’s first home game as a DI program

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Myles Fulton threw for 184 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers and Division II Frostburg State beat Mercyhurst 25-24 on Saturday to spoil the Lakers’ first home game as a DI program.

Frostburg State started the game with back-to-back onside kicks — both leading to touchdowns for a 14-0 lead. Mercyhurst’s offense finally got on the field with 8:55 remaining in the first quarter. But its 12-play drive ended in a missed field goal from 22 yards away. Mercyhurst also missed an extra-point attempt after its first touchdown in the second quarter as Frostburg State took a 17-12 advantage into the break.

Mercyhurst recovered an onside kick to begin the second half but was later forced to punt. The Mercyhurst defense came up with an interception on Frostburg State’s first possession of the third and the offense capitalized on the short field with Brian Trobel’s 1-yard touchdown run to lead 18-17 as the 2-point conversion attempt failed.

Fulton connected with Jeremiah Gibson for a 13-yard touchdown and a successful 2-point conversion made it 25-18 with 3:10 left in the third.

Mercyhurst again got within one point, 25-24, with 10 minutes left in the fourth on Trobel’s 35-yard touchdown grab before another missed 2-point conversion.

Frostburg missed a 47-yard field goal with 3:05 left in the fourth, but Mercyhurst could not capitalize as it fumbled on the next play.

Adam Urena was 18 of 23 for 228 yards and two touchdowns for Mercyhurst (1-4).

It was the first meeting between the schools since October of 1995.

