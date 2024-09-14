Clark and Wright combine for 4 TDs to lead Missouri State over Lindenwood 28-14

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Clark threw two touchdown passes, Jacardia Wright ran for two more scores and Missouri State…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Clark threw two touchdown passes, Jacardia Wright ran for two more scores and Missouri State defeated Lindenwood 28-14 on Saturday night.

Clark threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jmariyae Robinson and a 10-yard score to Lance Mason each in the first quarter. Wright’s 3-yard touchdown run with 9:21 left in the second stretched Missouri State’s advantage to 21-0. Wright’s 4-yard scoring run with 10:04 left in the third capped a 75-yard drive and gave the Bears a 28-7 lead.

Clark was 28-of-33 passing for 302 yards. Wright had 21 carries for 143 yards for Missouri State (1-2).

Nate Glantz threw for 122 yards and had three interceptions for Lindenwood (0-3). He scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter.

Tyler Kubat threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Caldwell for the Lions with a minute left.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.